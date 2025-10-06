VP Product Line Services - Troax Group AB
2025-10-06
Troax Group is a global leader in mesh panel solutions for safety, specializing in machine guarding, warehouse partitioning, and property protection. Founded in Sweden, we now operate in 40 countries, serving customers worldwide. In 2024, sales were approximately 279 million with about 1,100 employees. Read more about us at www.troax.com
Troax Group is looking for a strategic and business-oriented individual to take on the role of VP Product Line Services. This is a unique opportunity to build and shape our global service offering and help position Troax Group as a leader in industrial safety - beyond product delivery.
About the role
In this role, you will be responsible for developing and managing a service portfolio that includes installation, consulting, and training across the entire Troax Group product range. The focus is on defining the offering, setting up processes, policies, and ways of working, and building service organizations within our sales companies.
This is a highly strategic position with P&L responsibility, but without direct reports in the foreseeable future. Instead, you'll work through indirect resources and collaborate closely with regional and group-level teams. You'll be part of the New Business executive team and report to the President New Business. The role involves international travel, and we see it as an advantage if you are based in the Jönköping region or Stockholm.
Your responsibilities
Develop a global strategy and business plan for the service offering, including sales, operations, pricing, marketing, and organization.
Create and manage a service development roadmap aligned with group goals and market needs
Act as the voice of the customer, integrating insights and feedback into service development
Drive the M&A agenda for services - from identification to execution
Ensure profitability and growth of the service portfolio through data-driven decisions
Establish operational models, processes, and routines for service delivery
Ensure compliance and risk management through proper contractual structures
Support the development of marketing and sales materials that strengthen our position
What we're looking for
The most important thing is that you're a driven person with hands-on experience in building a service business. Ideally, you have a background in service operations within industrial or warehouse environments. You're structured, pragmatic, and know what it takes to build something from the ground up.
You have 10-15 years of relevant experience, preferably with international exposure. You're comfortable working across functions and cultures, and you know how to lead change and deliver results - even without direct reports. You understand how to work through others and create engagement across a decentralized organization.
As a person, you are customer-focused, analytical, and communicate clearly. You collaborate well across teams and cultures, inspire others, and combine strategic thinking with operational know-how. A structured and pragmatic mindset, along with the ability to lead through influence, will be key to succeeding in this role.
Why Join Troax?
At Troax Group, you'll be part of a global team committed to safety, innovation, and sustainability. We offer a dynamic work environment, opportunities for growth, and the chance to make a real impact in a company that values collaboration and continuous improvement.
How to Apply
If this sounds like the right opportunity for you, we'd love to hear from you.
We are collaborating with Gruffman Recruitment & Consulting in this recruitment process. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, no later than October 27.
For any questions about the role, feel free to reach out to Ulrika Gruffman at ulrika@gruffman.nu
