VMware Cloud Director (VCD) Administrator
Hexaware Technologies Nordic AB / Datajobb / Vallentuna Visa alla datajobb i Vallentuna
2025-05-21
Deploy and configure VMware Cloud Director components.
Integrate VMware Cloud Director with vCenter Server and NSX for networking.
Configure resource pools, storage policies, and other infrastructure elements.
Create and manage organizations (tenants) and assign roles and permissions to users and groups.
Enforce security policies and manage access controls.
Allocate and manage compute, storage, and network resources for tenants.
Monitor resource utilization and ensure optimal performance.
Handle resource scaling for dynamic workloads.
Onboard new tenants and set up their virtual datacenters (vDCs).
Provide tenants with self-service portals and catalog access.
Handle tenant-specific configurations, such as virtual networking and VM templates.
Apply updates and patches to VMware Cloud Director and underlying infrastructure.
Conduct backup and disaster recovery testing.
Leverage APIs to automate provisioning and management tasks.
Integrate VMware Cloud Director with third-party tools or custom scripts for automation.
Ensure compliance with organizational and regulatory standards.
o Implement role-based access control (RBAC) and governance policies to manage resource access in cloud environments.
o Collaborate with cloud architects and DevOps teams to align automation processes with business goals.
o Support CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure as code (IaC) using tools such as Terraform, Jenkins, or GitLab.
o Strong programming language knowledge is mandatory
