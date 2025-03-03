Visual Merchandiser (Commercial) Trainee - Zara Uppsala
2025-03-03
ZARA
Visual Merchandiser (Commercial) Trainee - Zara Uppsala
Are you a driven, creative individual with a keen eye for design and a passion for fashion? Do you dream of creating store displays that captivate customers? Do you also have a passion for business and a hunger for learning? If so, our Visual Merchandiser Trainee Program is the perfect opportunity for you!
Join our Trainee Commercial Program and unlock your potential!
What We Offer:
Hands-On Training: Learn the art of visual merchandising through immersive, practical training sessions. Gain hands-on experience and develop a deep understanding of the Visual Merchandiser role through our structured training modules.
Mentorship: Gain insights from seasoned professionals who will mentor and guide you in developing your skills.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry experts and fellow trainees, building a network that supports your career growth.
Career Advancement: Our program is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge, with opportunities for development within our company.
Who You Are:
A creative and imaginative individual with a passion for visual design.
An enthusiastic learner with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Passionate about retail, fashion and the latest trend.
Detail-oriented with strong organizational and time-management skills.
A collaborative team player with excellent communication abilities.
Motivated by challenges and eager to take on new responsibilities.
Ready to learn, grow, and make a significant impact in the world of visual merchandising.
What we offer
Our internal talent is our greatest asset and we are proud of offering internal promotion programs where you will find opportunities to grow, e-learning and training programs - we never stop learning!
You will be rewarded with a competitive compensation package and you will also receive 25% discount to buy the latest trends in any of our Inditex brands available in your market.
We are committed to ensure that our recruitment processes are barrier free and as inclusive as possible to everyone. This includes making adjustments for people with disability or long-term conditions.
If you are interested in this position and believe that you match the required profile, please apply no later than 31.03.25.
Your future starts here. Be part of something big!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556569-8577)
753 20 UPPSALA
