Vice President - IHM Sales EU
2025-09-26
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continued growth, we are now recruiting for a Vice President for IHM Sales in EU strengthen our team in Gothenburg.
Role Summary
Responsible for Digital and Engineering sales to existing and new customers in the Commercial Vehicles and Off-Highway / construction OEMs for the EU region.
Dimension of Function
Will be responsible for growing this geography exponentially for our Digital and ER&D (Engineering, Research and Development) business areas.
Area of Responsibility
• Develop knowledge about client's Engineering and Digital strategy, their key priorities and organization strategy
• Get a good understanding of company's Share of Wallet (SOW) in the key accounts and carry out comparison with competition's SOW.
• Leverage existing global Customer relationships to grow the Business footprint and help build new relationships with Influencers and decision-makers at all levels.
• Create a healthy pipeline of opportunities from new logos and win new business in Digital and Engineering.
• Be the Brand Ambassador for Tata Technologies in the region and actively engage with local ecosystem of Partners, Advisors, Influencers to generate new opportunities and drive growth
• Create plans to drive Sales Pursuits and ABM initiatives for targeted Must Have Accounts (MHA)
• Plan, build, & implement Pursuit strategy to achieve sales targets for the individual Target Accounts.
• Work Collaboratively with own Sales, Delivery and Practice teams to develop and implement the strategy to meet growth targets including assisting with putting the building blocks as necessary.
• Lead, motivate, and manage a high-performing sales team to achieve sales targets and maintain high levels of employee engagement.
• Monitor, track, and report on the region's sales performance, ensuring that targets and KPIs are met or exceeded.
• Develop and manage the regional sales budget, ensuring effective allocation of resources to achieve sales goals
• Engage with Decision-makers, lead Technical, Commercial Negotiations for Deal and Contract closures
• Ability to uncover pertinent information and underlying concerns and motivations in order to successfully position our service offerings
• Ability to shape large deals and demonstrate financial acumen with customer: Analyze, use, and discuss financial business drivers and metrics to advance the sales cycle. Translate sales pursuit elements into financial terms is critical to successful
Knowledge / Experience
• Significant demonstrable sales experience in digital sales and/or Engineering sales in Commercial Vehicles, Off-highway and Industrial Equipment OEMs.
• Experience would ideally include new business development experience in ER&D, PLM, ERP, MES, Customer Experience, AI/ML etc.
• Experience in the Industrial, Construction, Off-Highway equipment market is a must
• Must demonstrate a clear list of key deal wins with IT/ITeS service space
• Should have knowledge about the EU market
Competences
• Customer Centricity - Ensures the delivery of exceptional customer service
• Business Acumen - Applies appropriate strategic logic to decisions and initiatives in one's area
• Decision Making - Identifies and analyses information to make decisions and solve problems
• Lead Courageously - Takes personal and organizational risks to do what is right and achieve organizational success, and supports others who do so
• Developing & Managing Relationships - Develops and maintains constructive, open and honest relationships with others
• Mindset: Lead business with a hunter mindset with potential to grow the business exponentially
• Execution Excellence - Plans, executes and improves work processes to ensure achievement of business goals
• Drive for Results - Demonstrates and fosters a sense of urgency and strong commitment to achieving goals
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on then we would love to hear from you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
