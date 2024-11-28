Vi söker en Senior Full Stack Python Developer
Vincents in Varberg is one of Sweden's largest dealers of used motorhomes, offering professional brokerage through a unique "8-step process." This ensures our customers experience maximum security and flexibility through proven procedures and clear information.
We operate using the LEAN model to streamline and standardize our processes while involving all employees in continuous improvement.
We are proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work, reflecting the positive work environment for our 45 employees.
Here, you'll be part of a fantastic team with the opportunity to influence the company's future.
We offer benefits such as gym access, monthly bonuses for achieving goals, summer bonuses, and wellness allowances. We're looking for someone seeking long-term employment, who wants to develop, be independent, and contribute to the company's success.
During high season, we face high workloads, and maintaining excellent service and a positive atmosphere under pressure is essential. We seek social, solution-oriented, and reliable individuals who put the team first and are willing to pitch in wherever needed.
Vincents Husbil & Husvagn in Varberg are seeking a dedicated, motivated and ambitious Full Stack Python Developer to join our team in developing and maintaining data-driven web applications. The ideal candidate will have expertise in automated data processing, API development, and WordPress/WooCommerce expertise.
As our first technical hire, this role offers significant growth potential. The right candidate will have the opportunity to evolve into a technical leadership position (Head of Development/CTO) as the team expands. We're looking for someone who can both execute hands-on development and help shape our technical future.
Core Responsibilities
Backend Development (50%)
Design and maintain RESTful APIs using Flask framework
Develop automated data collection and processing systems
Manage database operations and optimization
Create efficient data transformation pipelines
Handle server deployment and maintenance on DigitalOcean
Frontend Development (30%)
Maintain and optimize WordPress/WooCommerce websites
Build and maintain responsive web interfaces
Implement user interface components using Bootstrap
Develop interactive data tables and visualizations
Implement and maintain CRM solutions
Data Engineering (20%)
Design and implement automated data collection processes
Maintain data processing workflows
Optimize data storage and retrieval patterns
Technical Requirements
Python Development Skills
Strong proficiency in Python 3.x
Experience with Flask framework
RESTful API development expertise
Knowledge of Gunicorn WSGI server
Proficiency with SQLite3 and SQL
Experience with data collection (requests / BeautifulSoup4)
WordPress/WooCommerce Skills
Experience with WordPress development
Experience with WordPress plugin ecosystem
Experience with WooCommerce API integration
DevOps Skills
Experience with DigitalOcean or similar cloud platforms
Understanding of SSH and remote server management
Proficiency with Git version control
Experience with automated task scheduling
Knowledge of bash scripting
Understanding of deployment processes
Frontend Skills
Proficiency in HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript
Experience with Bootstrap framework
Required Experience
7+ years of overall development experience
5+ years of Python development experience
3+ years of WordPress/WooCommerce experience
Leadership or team lead experience is a bonus
Education
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field
Equivalent practical experience will be considered
What We Offer
Opportunity to grow into a CTO/Head of Development role
Direct impact on technical decisions and company direction
Flexible hybrid work arrangement (combination of onsite and remote work)
Professional development support
Free access to our gym on the premises and a wellness grant of 3000 SEK per year.
Access to charging for an electric car.
The opportunity to bring your dog to work (provided that no one has allergies or that the dog causes a disturbance. Currently, we have three dogs on the premises during the day).
Working hour reduction providing extra paid leave.
Loan of a pickup truck and trailer for, for example, moving.
The opportunity to borrow a motorhome privately (The Swedish Tax Agency's rules for borrowing motorhomes apply).
Who Are You?
We are looking for someone who is social, driven and responsible. You have a passion for technology and strong analytical skills.
We believe that you are a person who can easily motivate yourself, well-organized and detail-oriented and are a problem solver able to manage multiple projects and meet assigned deadlines and targets.
We would like to see that you have the ability to collaborate while also being able to work independently, with attention to detail and structure.
We want you to have excellent language skills in both Swedish and English, both in speech and writing.
Other information about the role:
Working hours: Weekdays between 08:00-17:00, on-site, Varberg Nord.
Please make your application and cover letter in English.
