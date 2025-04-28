Versatile employee in a Café
2025-04-28
About the Role:
We are looking for versatile and motivated individuals to join our growing café team at French Gastronomy AB in Skellefteå. You will play a key role in creating a welcoming atmosphere for our customers while supporting daily café operations.
Key Responsibilities:
Serve customers with a warm and professional attitude
Assist in basic pastry and food preparation and presentation
Maintain cleanliness and organization of the café area
Support daily opening and closing procedures
Collaborate with the team to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for guests
Who We Are Looking For:
We are seeking dynamic, flexible, and positive team players who are eager to learn and grow with us. You should be passionate about customer service, enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, and have a genuine interest in French gastronomy and pastries. No previous work experience is required, what matters most is your attitude, willingness to learn, and enthusiasm for the role.
Qualifications:
No prior experience needed
Good communication skills
English is meritorious (other languages are a plus)
Punctual, reliable, and able to take initiative
Strong team spirit and a friendly, professional demeanor
Benefits:
Opportunity to work in a growing and dynamic environment
Potential for career development within the company
If you are ready to be part of a passionate team and contribute to a café that values authenticity, quality, and excellent service, we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28
