Vehicle Testing Engineer
2026-01-13
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Vehicle Testing Engineer to support testing of vehicles and/or subsystems in an on-site environment. You will work close to the test setup and stakeholders, contributing to robust verification and high product quality in a defense-related context.
Job DescriptionPlan and execute vehicle and/or subsystem tests.
Document and report test results and findings.
Collaborate with engineers and other stakeholders to ensure test coverage and quality.
RequirementsB.Sc. or M.Sc. degree.
Valid C driver's license.
Swedish nationality or nationality from a NATO country.
Experience in testing (full-vehicle and/or subsystem level).
Ability to work primarily in Swedish or English.
Nice to haveExperience from Scania environments.
Experience specifically in full-vehicle testing.
Knowledge of defense requirements and/or a military background.
Valid CE driver's license.
Application
