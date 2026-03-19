Vehicle Dynamics Engineer
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-19
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a vehicle dynamics team in an automotive R&D environment focused on industrialization, verification, and support for dynamic attributes. The role combines hands-on work with prototype vehicles and close collaboration with design, simulation, controls, and program teams.
Your contribution will help shape the driving experience of future vehicles, with a clear impact on ride comfort, steering feel, and handling precision.
Job DescriptionPlan, prepare, and conduct physical testing on prototype vehicles.
Perform subjective and objective evaluations of ride, steering, and handling.
Analyze test results, identify root causes, and provide data-driven recommendations for design changes.
Balance attribute performance, effort, and cost in proposed improvements.
Collaborate closely with attribute teams, chassis design, CAE, controls, and program stakeholders.
Present findings and recommendations to stakeholders across R&D.
Contribute to the continuous development of methods, tools, and processes within vehicle dynamics.
RequirementsSeveral years of experience working with vehicle dynamics development.
Experience analyzing data from ride and handling tests, steering evaluations, and dynamic maneuvers.
Proven capability in physical vehicle testing, including subjective and objective evaluations.
Solid understanding of chassis systems, suspension kinematics and compliance, steering systems, tires, and vehicle behavior fundamentals.
Experience collaborating with CAE teams and understanding simulation results.
Ability to translate complex test data into clear, actionable recommendations.
MSc or PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Applied Physics, Mechatronics, or equivalent.
Fluent in English, spoken and written.
Driver's license and documented driving skills, such as a test track license.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7423918-1902135". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9807200