Vehicle Control Engineer
2024-10-28
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv.
Mpya Sci & Tech is built by engineers, for engineers. We've created a company where our employees are always the focus. In everything we do, we strive to foster high engagement and be attentive to our employees' ideas about their work and career paths. Together, we're building a strong, inclusive, and curious culture with favorable conditions for you as an employee. We want you to find an assignment where you can feel passionate and grow, with a balanced life.
We are looking for a Vehicle Controls Engineer to join us to support one of our customers in the Automotive domain.
As a member of this team, you'll work on developing active safety features and integrated control systems for steering, braking, and/or propulsion. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Designing algorithms based on requirement specifications
• Create development environment and models in Simulink/Targetlink
• Planning and participating in verification and testing activities
• Actively contributing to improvements in team workflows
Who are you? To thrive in this role, you should be a team player who enjoys taking responsibility. You're non-prestigious, comfortable in dynamic and technically challenging projects, and known for your curiosity and initiative. It's important to you and your team to continually advance and keep up with new technology, ensuring the delivery of exceptional products.
Requirements
• MSc in Automotive Engineering or a similar field
• Minimum 6 years' experience from Development
• Preferably 3 years of function development within the automotive industry
• Strong background in control engineering and vehicle dynamics
• Excellent skills in Matlab/Simulink
• Driver's license (B or higher)
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you've been waiting for? Please go ahead and apply! For questions about the position, you are more than welcome to contact Talent Advisor Maja Palmqvist, maja.palmqvist@mpyascitech.com
Who We Are
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we work together to create a culture in which you can be curious, inclusive, and authentic. We believe that true talent lies in individuals who are open to continuous development throughout their lives. With extensive industry experience and deep knowledge, we're creating a forward-leaning, innovative company-our way. Ersättning
