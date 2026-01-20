Unity Game Developer
MAG Interactive AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MAG Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
About MAG (In brief)
At MAG Interactive we make mobile games that feel good. As a part of this fun and dynamic industry, it's our mission to spread joy to players around the world. With over 350 million downloads globally, we credit our success to our awesome colleagues and we hope you'll join the team!
The role - Unity Game Developer
What you'll be doing:
You'll join a small, experienced team working on a live mobile game. In this role, you'll be developing UI flows, player-facing features from start to finish, and UI interactions and animations.
You'll work closely with game designers, artists, and developers to bring features into the game in a way that feels smooth, responsive, and fun. Given the nature of the game, UI development will be a major focus of this role. You'll also take part in developing gameplay mechanics and systems, ensuring the full experience feels responsive, intuitive, and fun to play!
You will:
Work in an in-house Framework within Unity
Work across both gameplay and UI, building complete player experiences rather than isolated screens
Build and maintain UI flows, screens, and interactions, ensuring they support the gameplay loop effectively
Translate design documentation into clear, maintainable Unity implementations
Connect UI elements to game logic, tools, and systems in a clean and scalable way
Ensure animations, transitions, and interactions are polished
Implement gameplay features and mechanics in Unity, from design brief to final release
Write and maintain C# code across features, including debugging and extending existing systems
Collaborate closely with the team, asking questions, contributing ideas, and helping make the game better
Take ownership of features and iterate based on team feedback, game performance, and player experience
Your skills/Experience:You have:
3+ years of professional experience using Unity
Strong C# programming skills and a mindset for building maintainable systems
Experience implementing gameplay features in a production Unity project
Familiarity with UI animation systems, transitions, and interaction feedback
A good understanding of mobile game development and player experience
The ability to work with design documentation and turn it into working game features
A collaborative approach, you enjoy working with designers, artists, and other developers
A strong sense of polish and quality, and an eye for the small details that make games feel great
Interest in casual, puzzle, or free-to-play mobile games
Nice to have (but not essential):
Experience working with live free-to-play casual games
Experience with shaders, VFX, or visual polish work in Unity
Perks and benefits:
Generous company bonus
Company mobile phone and contract
Favorable pension and private health insurance package
Flexible work hours
Seasonal kick-offs
Gym allowance
Generous learning and development budget
Monthly After works
Enhanced parental leave
Company wide carbon off-setting and CSR initiatives
Free beginner Swedish lessons (if you wish to learn a new language!)
At MAG, we want all of our employees to feel valued, appreciated and empowered to bring their true selves to work!
Our recruitment processes are designed to prevent bias and discrimination against people regardless of; gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, or any other aspect.
About MAG
We are MAG Interactive - a leading mobile developer and publisher of casual mobile games built on a wealth of creativity and passion. We thrive on creating quality experiences that make our players want to come back for more. And Players agree! Combined, the Company's games have been downloaded more than 350 million times. We create a good times factory with a global reach that continues to grow.
We are all part of a creative, positive and trusting environment where everyone has a sense of ownership over their activities and pride in their work. This open and collaborative working culture at MAG is key to our ability to continuously create top notch games.
Every game released from MAG Interactive has reached a multi-million player base and reached the #1 position in its category in a large number of countries. Our games have been selected Best of Google Play, Best Of App Store by Apple and have reached the #1 word game spot in over 100 countries.
MAG Interactive was founded in Stockholm in 2010.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6000579-1798220". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MAG Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556804-3524), https://career.maginteractive.com
Drottninggatan 95A (visa karta
)
113 60 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
MAG Interactive Jobbnummer
9694288