Your New Role We are now looking for a Senior UI/UX Designer to join an exciting transformation journey within Private Wealth Management & Family Office - a newly established business area focused on serving high-net-worth individuals.
In this role, you will support one of the Nordic region's most established financial institutions in accelerating their digital offering for private banking clients. Traditionally, this segment has been built on strong personal relationships and in-person meetings. Now, the ambition is to complement that experience with intuitive, premium digital services - and you will be right at the heart of making that happen.
You will play a key role from the very start, working closely with both business and tech stakeholders to shape future digital experiences for a demanding and exclusive client segment.
As a designer in this team, you will:
Design UI and UX for digital banking services, with a strong eye for layout, interaction patterns, color, and typography.
Partner closely with a Channel UX Lead to conduct user research, define user flows, and create high-fidelity prototypes.
Work in an agile setup together with product owners, developers, and fellow designers.
Collaborate with a Design System team to ensure consistency, accessibility, and a premium feel across all digital channels aimed at private banking clients.
Company Presentation
Our client is a leading player in the banking and finance sector with over 100 years of history - yet fully focused on the future. Driven by entrepreneurial thinking and innovative ideas, they describe themselves as an IT company with a banking license. Their Stockholm headquarters is the hub for digital transformation, where you'll have the opportunity to develop advanced technological solutions shaping the finance of tomorrow. If you want to combine technology, innovation, and finance in a company that challenges traditional norms, this is the place for you.
Good to KnowScope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Working model: Flexible, 3 days on-site. Start date: Beginning of January. End date: 2026-12-31, with the possibility of extension Other information: Background check before start. In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Senior-level UI/UX design skills, with a clear emphasis on UI.
An education in human-computer interaction, design, or equivalent professional experience.
At least 5 years of experience designing digital interfaces for web, mobile, and apps.
High proficiency in Figma.
Fluency in English (Swedish is a plus).
A strong sense of ownership, a problem-solving mindset, and a hands-on approach.
Meritorious: Background in financial services / digital banking.
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
