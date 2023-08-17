UI/UX Designer - Games
Embark Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-08-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a UI/UX Designer you will be working on one of our Game Projects together with other designers, artists and engineers.
The role will require to take on many different kinds of tasks with a tremendous amount of influence over our end-user experience.
You're experienced in user-centered design and have a profound understanding of effective system-oriented design.
You've been part of shipping games on platforms such as PC, console or mobile and have a particular interest in live service free-to-play games.
You love playing and analyzing games, breaking the design down and understanding the pros and cons of different design choices.
You are effective at communicating and collaborating with peers, making sure everyone feels like they can contribute to the design.
Example of responsibilities
• Design and iterate on the UI of the project
• Create wireframes, interactive prototypes, and documentation that clearly convey ideas
• Effectively communicate designs to the product and design teams
• Work together with designers, engineers, artists, and UX researchers to develop game features
• Implement UX features in Unreal engine
• User-test on prototypes, other software, and conceptual ideas
• Help leveling-up UX understanding and skill at Embark, drive the discipline forward
We would love if you have
• A creative and curious mind with a passion for games and user experience
• Enjoyment of creative collaboration - you want to design and share with others
• Background in live service free-to-play games, analytics and A/B testing
• 5+ years of experience with a proven track record, preferably from the gaming industry
• Knowledge of using C++, blueprints and a scripting language called Angelscript
• Fluency in English
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)" Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Tamar Tekle-Ghiorghis tamar.tekle-ghiorghis@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
8038660