UI/UX Designer - Games
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-07-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a UI/UX Designer you will be working on one of our Game Projects together with other designers, artists and engineers.
The role requires taking ownership for UX/UI design of game features and driving initiatives within those to improve the end-user experience. You are expected to drive design work end-to-end for features while working closely in a cross-disciplinary team.
You will be part of designing and shipping new features for live service products, while balancing maintenance of existing features. Experience working with design for multiple platforms and input methods such as PC, console or mobile, is a plus.
Example of responsibilities
Collaborate in cross-disciplinary teams and align stakeholders around design decisions to ensure shared understanding and designs.
Create designs using user flows, wireframes, interactive prototypes, that adhere to design systems and style guides.
Work proactively, identifying gaps in the user experience to inform improvements
You don't think of just screens, you think in systems. Consider edge cases early on, flexible design solutions, and drive consistency with creativity.
Help leveling-up UX understanding and skills at Embark, drive the discipline forward in the studio.
Foster a culture of design sharing, feedback, and critique within the team, to leverage the team's combined expertise in finding the best solutions.
We would love if you have
A portfolio showcasing a couple of relevant projects from previous work.
5+ years of experience within UX/UI or product design, or similar.
Experience working data-driven to inform design decisions.
Experience working with live service cross-platform products
Systematic approach to design.
A creative and curious mind with a passion for user-centered design
An interest in games!
Fluency in English
For this role we are only considering candidates already residing in Sweden.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
9436455