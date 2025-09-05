Turnover Coordinator
2025-09-05
Description
The Turnover Coordinator is responsible for supporting the preparation, coordination, and tracking of turnover documentation to ensure successful mechanical completion and handover to commissioning. The role requires close collaboration with Engineering, Quality, Construction, and Completions teams to meet project requirements and deadlines.
Key Responsibilities:
* Support all HES and IIF initiatives, including Behavioral Based Safety (BBS).
* Report unsafe acts/conditions through observation cards.
* Ensure adherence to ethics policies and project execution procedures.
* Assist in developing Turnover Dossier (TOD) procedures, plans, flowcharts, and contractor requirements.
* Coordinate contractor and supplier documentation to meet handover standards.
* Track and report TOD and MRB (Manufacturer Record Book) status using project databases.
* Support internal audits and implement corrective actions.
* Supervise TOD personnel on site and align team priorities.
* Prepare TOD checklists, schedules, status reports, and issue logs.
* Participate in lessons learned sessions and implement improvements.
Qualifications:
* Experience in large-scale industrial or construction projects.
* Strong understanding of completions, handover processes, and documentation.
* Proficient in tracking tools and database reporting.
* Strong communication and coordination skills across disciplines.
Additional Information Start: As agreed Working hours: Full time Location: Boden Employment type: This is a twelve month consultancy assignment with the possibility of extension or transfer to permanent employment.
