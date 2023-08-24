Treasury Analyst
Nasdaq Stockholm AB / Företagsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla företagsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB i Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Treasury Analyst
Why Nasdaq
When you work at Nasdaq, you're working for more open and transparent markets so that more people can access opportunities. Connections can be made, jobs can be created, and communities can thrive. We want all our employees to have access to opportunity too. That means planning for career growth, ensuring you have the tools you need, and promoting an inclusive culture where we're all valued for our unique perspective.
Here, you will work for a global tech leader committed to breaking down barriers to inclusive prosperity. We see technology as a means to free people up to work together more productively and effectively by centralizing data, analytics, and market intelligence.
Here, we're committed to building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. Not only is it our responsibility to do better, but we also need representative voices to power the fresh thinking that is vital for our business and our clients.
What the offer
We have an opportunity for you to join Nasdaq's Treasury Team as a Treasury Analyst. As a Treasury Analyst you will be working with monitoring investment risk and compliance with relevant policies on a regular daily basis. You will perform regulatory capital calculations and capital adequacy analyses for Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic regulated entities on a quarterly and adhoc basis, and ensure that these entities are compliant with regulatory requirements and relevant policies, risk appetites and thresholds. You will need to enjoy working with data, data analysis and reporting, provide data structure and order.
In order to thrive in this role, we believe that you are highly analytical, have an eye for detail, have the ability to interpret and analyze complex data, and translate this into meaningful information to assist in decision-making. It is also important that you are able to build trust and communicate effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
The team
This is a chance to join a global organization within the Corporate Treasury function working together with colleagues based in New York, Stockholm and Vilnius. The Treasury team works closely with the business units to effectively manage the financial risks. They identify, measure and (where prudent) mitigate risks associated with foreign currency exposure, interest rate risks, and liquidity risk. The team is also responsible for the funding requirements of the group as well.
The Treasury team is responsible for managing Nasdaq's capital structure which includes cash, debt and equity focused programs. Additionally, the team has responsibility for managing cash and balance sheet risks including investments, foreign exchange, cash and liquidity management.
What you will bring
University degree, preferably BA/BS in Accounting, Economics, Finance or Business
1-2 years of working experience, preferably from a multinational corporate treasury, a bank, a credit institution, a fund management company or similar
Thorough understanding of financial statements (balance sheet, income statement and cash flows)
Knowledge of financial risk management
Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and Excel in particular
Exemplary communication skills in English (spoken and written) is a requirement
A willingness and eagerness to learn and contribute in areas other than your pre-defined scope
A proactive and innovative mindset with the ability to work well both individually and within different teams
Considered as an advantage
Knowledge of regulatory capital and capital adequacy for regulated entities
Experience with market data and treasury management systems (Bloomberg, Refinitiv Quantum etc.)
Knowledge and experience of Power BI, RPA/APA tools or similar
This is a full time position located in Stockholm. As the selection and interview process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/127563187 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
(org.nr 556420-8394), http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/127563187
Tullvaktsvägen 15 (visa karta
)
115 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Nasdaq Jobbnummer
8057890