Transport & Logistics Administrator
2025-03-01
We are looking for a Transport & Logistics Administrator for a company located in Borås or Ryssby. Start ASAP, 6 months contract to begin with.
An individual contributor who performs activities in support of a process or internal team. Responsibilities generally focus on organizing and coordinating on a task, project or program basis. May work under direct supervision or independently, generally delivering on pre-defined tasks.
Role:
Transport Booking (Locally and Abroad):
Truck bookings for local and international deliveries.
Boat transport for cargo or goods.
Air freight for international shipping and urgent deliveries.
Transport Quotations
Other Duties Related to Transport and Logistics
Good to have:
Previous experience of transportation duties
SAP knowledge
Service minded approach
Team player (we are a small team)
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Borås or Ryssby, 100% on-site. Start is ASAP, 6 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559002-3213)
341 76 RYSSBY Jobbnummer
