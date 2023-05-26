Transformational Sales Leader - Alten Nordics
2023-05-26
The Transformational Sales Leader will be responsible for proactively identifying and building business opportunities, and developing strategies and offerings to meet the customer demand, both today and in the future. More specifically, it entails driving a transformation from local time- and material-based consulting services towards a positioning and ability to compete for large-scale opportunities with significant delivery outside of the Nordics and with a delivery-based business model.
We're looking for someone who has a vision and drive, an independent person who - formally speaking - will not have direct hierachical responsibility for employees, clients or projects.
The Transformational Sales Leader will work closely with local ALTEN business/consultant manager teams, both in customer relations and resource allocation. Furthermore, he/she will interface with international ALTEN teams regarding bid management and technical content/competence support.
Your role
Identifies and defines the key clients/prospects that have potential for larger-scale outsourcing deals
Researching client/prospect's needs by conducting client meetings, surveys and using other data collection resources
Compiles data related to competitors' services at ALTEN clients/prospects: pricing, sales and marketing or distribution methodology
Determine sales transformation strategy for the selected clients/prospects
Executive lobbying - Ensure that there is an understanding among client senior management that we are willing and able to deliver different deal shapes, and influence them to proactively acquire these types of deals from us
Sales lead generation through constant client prospection activity and sales meetings
Your profile
Excellent communication and organizational skills
Ability to influence and inspire other
Good strategic insight and business judgment, social intelligence, self-awareness, and great people management skills
Ability to understand Engineering and IT activities and concepts
Ability to translate complex concepts and methodologies (commercial, technical, and organizational) into easily understandable language
Clear understanding of cultural differences and how to tackle them
Ability to travel frequently (average 1-2 days per week) domestic Sweden and internationally
Education and experience
M.Sc. degree in Engineering (Bachelor's degree could potentially be accepted if strengthened with relevant working experience)
At least 8 years of experience with technology consulting in large industry domains (for example Automotive, Aerospace, Telecom)
Experience from complex sales, including delivery-based work packages, near- and offshore services
Fluent in Swedish and English
If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact Talent Acquisition & Development Partner André Kårfors at andre.karfors@alten.se
