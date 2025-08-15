Transactional Offer Specialist Sales - Hvac
Transactional Offer Specialist - HVAC Sales
Drive the sell-out of Schneider Electric's HVAC solutions including actuators, valves, and field devices, based in Sweden, while ensuring excellent customer satisfaction. Build strong, proactive relationships with partners and consultants to grow our market share and deliver profitable growth. This role combines technical sales expertise with relationship-building to support both existing and new customers in the transactional segment.
Key Responsibilities
* Sales Ownership: Manage and grow a well-established customer base while actively identifying and winning new business in the HVAC transactional segment.
* Partner Engagement: Sell to and sell with partners such as wholesalers, installers, system integrators, and OEMs in the BMS/HVAC and VVS market.
* Consultant Influence: Engage consultants early in project cycles to promote Schneider Electric's HVAC offerings and create demand.
* Customer Visits: Build strong relationships through on-site visits and remote interactions across Sweden.
* Solution Expertise: Provide deep understanding of HVAC products and market trends to support customer decision-making and adoption of SE technologies.
* Internal Collaboration: Work closely with internal teams (e.g., logistics, customer care, technical support) to ensure smooth deliveries and high customer satisfaction.
* Team Contribution: Be part of a dedicated sales team focused on achieving shared goals and celebrating joint success.
What We're Looking For
* Experience in technical sales, ideally within HVAC or a related industry.
* Strong customer focus with a proactive, structured, and self-motivated approach.
* Excellent communication skills and ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
* Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
* Willingness to travel across Sweden to meet customers and partners.
What We Offer
* A committed and collaborative team with clear goals.
* Opportunity to take over an established business and grow it further.
* Competitive compensation and career development opportunities.
* Flexibility to combine fieldwork with remote work.
Ready to Apply?
If you're passionate about HVAC technology, enjoy building customer relationships, and want to be part of a forward-thinking team, we'd love to hear from you!
