Trade Control Analyst
2025-06-30
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
The Trade Control team is part of Group Risk Management - it has the function of back office for the energy trading floor. The main purpose of the team is to ensure Vattenfall's trading contracts are accurately captured within the trading system - thereby providing a sound basis for the calculation of risk exposures and Profit & Loss. As a team member of the Trade Control department you will work together quite intensively with our front office and various other supporting departments like legal, credit risk, markets risk, IT etc. It is an excellent starting base for a career in the energy trading environment.
Your main tasks and responsibilities will be the following
Trade validation: ensure that the trades are correctly entered into the trading system
Reconcile our positions to exchanges and clearing banks
Manage the confirmation process with our counterparties
Where mismatches occur liaise with Front Office and counterparties to ensure they are quickly and efficiently resolved
Fulfil other tasks connected with the functional responsibility
Improve and develop our processes
Operating the daily transfer of green and emission certificates
Qualifications
As a successful Trade Control Analyst, you are a strong team player and a very reliable in delivering on agreed targets. Further, you are flexible at any time with a positive attitude. Besides that, you convince with the following skills and competencies:
University degree in Business Administration, Economics or equivalent education
Work experience in the field of back office or similar function
High competence in business administration
Basic competence/knowledge in corporate finance and accounting
Good knowledge of usual IT Trading systems
Fluent in English (written & spoken)
Good communication and analytical skills
Stress resistant and able to work under time-pressure
Accurate, and a high sense of responsibility
Additional Information
Location for this position is Solna, Sweden.
For more information about the position, contact the recruiting manager, Lena Hovland, lena.hovland@vattenfall.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact the recruiter, Amanda Pehrson, amanda.pehrson@vattenfall.com
.
Union representatives are Rolf Ohlsson, rolf.olsson@vattenfall.com
(Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson, christer.gustafsson2@vattenfall.com
(Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto, juha.siipilehto@vattenfall.com
(SEKO) and Anders Bohlin, anders.bohlin@vattenfall.com
(Unionen). You can reach all of them via Vattenfall's switchboard, 08 739 50 00.
Please submit your application no later than 11th of July, 2025. We do not accept a personal letter in the application. You apply quickly and easily by answering selection questions and attaching your CV. We only accept applications through our website.
Please note that we will review applications continuously throughout the recruitment process.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation.
