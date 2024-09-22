Tour Guide Abisko/Kiruna
2024-09-22
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
Are you an adventurous person who loves nature and wants to share your passion with others? We are now looking for an enthusiastic tour guide to join our team in Swedish Lapland. As a tour guide, you will lead visitors through some of the most spectacular landscapes in the world and provide them with an unforgettable northern lights experience.
Qualifications:
Fluent in English (required)
Good driving skills and a valid driver's license (required)
Experience in tourism or guiding is a plus but not necessary
Strong communication skills and the ability to engage a group
Positive attitude and ability to work in a team
Responsibilities:
Lead and guide tours
Ensure all safety regulations are followed
Provide informative and engaging enviroment
Assist guests with questions and needs during the tours
We Offer:
A unique opportunity to work in one of the most beautiful region in the world
Opportunities for personal and professional development
A supportive and dynamic team environment
Available accommodation
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-22
