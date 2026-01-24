Third-Party Risk Manager to International Banking Group
2026-01-24
Are you a fast learner with a sharp analytical mind and an interest in the intersection of finance, tech, and regulation? We are looking for a dynamic professional to join a leading global bank in a role where you will safeguard the business through smart risk management and vendor governance. This is an 8-month assignment with a high-performing Nordic team, offering a fantastic platform for growth in the financial sector!
In this role, you will join a Nordic Sourcing team that is currently evolving into a unified regional function. You will play a key part in ensuring that the bank's external partnerships are secure, compliant, and efficient throughout their entire lifecycle. Our client is currently undergoing an ambitious digital transformation.
The position is a temporary 8-month assignment starting as soon as possible, ideally by February 1st.
You are offered
• Gain experience from a global financial giant with a supportive and friendly team culture
• A modern hybrid workplace with 3 days at the office and 2 days remote
• A unique chance to learn the ins and outs of TPRM, a highly regulated and rapidly growing area within EU banking
Work tasks
• Vendor Lifecycle Management: Conduct due diligence on new providers and ensure they meet the bank's high standards for security and compliance.
• Risk Monitoring: Perform ongoing follow-ups to ensure that existing vendors remain trustworthy and compliant with internal and external regulations
• Data & Process Optimization: Contribute to the team's journey in making risk management more efficient through automation and better data usage
• Reporting: Assist in internal and external reporting
• Internal Advisory: Act as support for internal stakeholders, helping them navigate the risk framework to ensure due process is completed
• A Bachelor's degree e.g., Finance, Law, Tech, or Business
• A proven ability to quickly absorb and apply new knowledge
• Fluency in English is required, the ability to understand Swedish is a strong advantage
• Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, for data analysis and reporting
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience within Risk (Non-Financial), Compliance, GDPR, or Cyber Security
• Sector experience from the Banking/Finance sector or Fintech is very meritorious
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are looking for a reliable and self-motivated individual who can maintain a high pace and handle multiple projects simultaneously. You are organized, structured, and possess the resilience needed for a fast-moving environment. Since you will be in contact with many internal stakeholders, you need to be dynamic and communicative. You are a proactive professional who can work independently, ability to maintain a strategic perspective, take ownership, and navigate a complex organizational landscape with ease.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
