Thesis Work Open Application to KSU

2025-04-01
Company Description
To enable the fossil freedom that drives society forward - this is our purpose. We are looking for talented students who want to help us on our journey towards fossil freedom. By writing a thesis at Vattenfall, you will have a unique opportunity to contribute to our purpose.
Job Description
Nuclear power is a key component in ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply for the future. At KSU Nuclear Training and Safety Centre, we are growing to meet the increasing demand for skilled professionals in new build and long-term nuclear power operations. We provide personalised training solutions for our customers, working closely with the industry to equip the workforce with the knowledge and skills needed for the development ahead.
Our Business Development & Innovation Department works to ensure expertise for long-term and new nuclear power through innovation and the development of new business opportunities. Our mission is to promote long-term expertise for the Next Nuclear Generation. The department consists of marketing, sales, development, and administration.
We are looking for one or two students with an interest in sales, pedagogy, marketing, or digital development & innovation. Do you have an idea for a thesis project? Get in touch - we always have exciting projects underway!
Visit our website to learn more about some of our previous development projects, https://www.ksu.se/en/product-services/product-catalogue/
This assignment is for 1 or ideally 2 students.
Qualifications
We are looking for students who want to work towards fossil freedom and are about to graduate from their academic studies. You are also someone who identifies with our principles: Active, Open, Positive, and Safety.
We are looking for students studying technology, economics, pedagogy, or communication.
30 ECTS credits
Swedish, English
Additional Information
Start Date: 2025-09-01 or by agreement.
Location: Remote, Nyköping, Oskarshamn, Ringhals, or Forsmark
Application: Submit a file with your CV, a copy of your academic transcripts, and your project plan or area of interest.
Application Deadline: 2025-04-27.
Contact Person and Supervisor at Vattenfall: Elise Johansson elise.johansson@vattenfall.com
, +46(0)702121814
Diversity and Inclusion - In Everything We Do
We are convinced that heterogeneous teams can outperform homogeneous ones. But we can only unlock the power of diversity when everyone feels included. Read more about our important work on diversity and inclusion at https://careers.vattenfall.com/se/sv/jobba-med-oss/mangfald-inkludering.
About Vattenfall
At Vattenfall, we are determined to enable fossil freedom. To succeed, we must first become fully fossil-free ourselves as one of Europe's largest energy companies. But that is not enough. To contribute to a fossil-free society, we need to do more than just focus on sustainable energy production.
We believe that enabling fossil freedom requires us to address the challenge from a broader perspective than merely producing energy sustainably.
Join us on the journey towards fossil freedom.
