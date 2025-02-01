Test Rig Developer
2025-02-01
We are looking for an experienced Test Rig Developer to join our dynamic team that provides the department with test equipment as a service, including rigs and tools. You will work closely with other engineers and cross-functional teams.
As a Rig development Engineer, you will be responsible for ensuring that we deliver test facilities that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
Job description:
o Building and modifying test rigs
Mechanical & electrical wiring
Software
Measurements and acquisitions
Electronic control
Vehicle simulation
o Test rig automation
o Data storage and evaluation tools, etc.
• Define and oversee the build of the test facilities to define the order for test equipment.
• Work with the supplier when defining and developing the test equipment.
• Define tooling, instructions, and documentation to support all activities of the test facilities.
• Participate in understanding the team's customers, to be able to create and design meaningful test products and services
Requirements:
• Over 5 years of relevant experience in verification, building test rigs for safety-critical systems (HIL)
• Experience within the automotive industry, having a good understanding of automotive software development processes
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Service-minded, while supporting our internal customers
• Excellent communication and teamwork skills
• Having working with Vector Tools is required
• Understanding with electric schematics
• Knowledge of electronic circuits
• Be able to understand the characteristics of a sensor/actuator and simulate its output
• Coding experience in Python
• CANoe configuration
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
• Flexible, helpful and a real doer.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-03
