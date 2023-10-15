Test & Commissioning Engineer.
What if you could participate in the strategic decisions of a leading mobility company?
Leading societies to a low carbon future, The Company develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Their product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where 75,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Join us as a Test & Commissioning Engineering Gothenburg, Sweden and you will be looking at a career-defining role.
Your mission?
As a Test & Commissioning Engineer, you will mainly be carrying out warranty measures on M33 trams at the depot* in southern Gothenburg. The tasks are varied and include warranty repairs, troubleshooting, modifications and commissioning of M33 trams. Shifts occur and you will work with competent and committed colleagues who will help you get into the work and the team in the best way. There are works in the customer's other depots
What your mission includes:
Perform troubleshooting and warranty repairs of M33 trams. Carry out testing and commissioning of vehicles according to instructions. Manage technical surveys. Handle reporting of field data as well as other administration of forms etc. Support maintenance documentation validation. Be up to date regarding changes in maintenance documentation.
Perform modifications according to instruction and drawing documentation in English.
In English , register completed warranty work and root cause analyses in our digital maintenance system Maximo
Your profile?
As a service engineer, it is of great importance that you are driven and have a solid technical interest and ability to solve complex problems. We are looking for you who have experience of technical work from the automation industry, aviation, trains or the like where repair & troubleshooting of mechanical, electrical and digital control systems belongs to your everyday life.
Minimum qualifications:
Graduate in Engineering with a minimum 5 years of technical experience, either mechanical or electrical / electronic engineering
EHS knowledge/exposure
Product knowledge
Data analytics
Fluent in English & Swedish
Ideally:
Railway knowledge
Field Experience
Problem Solving skills
Why The Company*?
It is the leading company in the railway sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why they value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, they are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose? Så ansöker du
