Test Lead
2025-11-10
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Test Lead to join our Quality Engineering and Assurance Team.
As Cognizant Test Lead you will
Mmanage testing teams across multiple geographies.
Contribute closely with stakeholders in arriving at the Test strategies, plans and needed automation.
Help by leading test planning and quality tracking.
Prepare metrics and dashboards to multiple stakeholders.
Manage the testing lifecycle and work towards continuous improvement initiatives.
Have experience working with bank related payment systems.
Ensure compliance to banking regulatory standards
Possess good problem solving and communication skills.
Proven ability to lead and manage distributed teams.
What you can expect
Become part of a the 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Based in Sweden - we have offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg within a European and Global network
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Open, 'can do' team spirit
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conform benefits
About us
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2025) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
