Do you enjoy hands-on technical work - solving practical problems and taking full ownership of your testing environment? Then this role might be your next move.
Join us at Business Area Rock Processing and take on this unique opportunity to run and shape your own testing function, working independently while being part of a supportive team of experts dedicated to strengthening our process and performance understanding.
About your job
As our Test Engineer, you work independently in the daily operation of test activities, while collaborating closely with the Mineral Process Development Lead and other stakeholders across the organization, such as colleagues in our global sales areas and R&D. You take ownership of the hands-on planning, preparation, execution, and analysis of tests at our test centers in Svedala and Dalby.
You make sure test activities are performed safely, efficiently, and with high technical accuracy - supporting decision making across process development and product development. Your work enables high-quality insights that connect test results to real-world performance, built on sound statistical principles and hypothesis-driven experimental design.
Location and flexibility
The location for this position is Svedala - just outside of Malmö - with presence in Dalby depending on testing schedules.
About you
You're a practical, hands-on engineer who enjoys understanding how things work. You're comfortable working independently and take responsibility for planning and delivering your tasks. You combine a strong safety mindset with curiosity, attention to detail, and solid analytical skills. Being a true team player, you truly believe that collaboration leads to the best solutions, at the same time, you're comfortable working independently in a technical environment.
To succeed in this role, you need:
A university degree in a relevant field - preferably a master's in engineering, or equivalent experience.
Experience from testing, laboratory work, industrial operations, or similar hands-on technical roles.
Strong ability to understand and apply statistical principles in testing (e.g. data variability, sampling, basic significance/comparisons, uncertainty/measurement system considerations).
Practical experience applying experimental design to plan tests and support hypothesis-driven learning (e.g. parameter studies or confirmation testing).
Ability to analyze data and prepare clear technical documentation.
Strong communication skills in English.
A structured way of working, a proactive mindset, and a safety-first approach in an industrial environment.
Experience in heavy industry is advantageous as well as knowledge in crushing and screening processes.
A valid B driver's license.
Some words about us
You'll join the Performance Solutions team - an inclusive team where collaboration, support and shared success are key. We work closely with our global sales areas and operate across two different areas of responsibility with a common focus: delivering value to customers through high-performance products that enhance productivity and safety and providing services that increase up-time and reduce costs. We offer you room to grow your skills, explore new opportunities and build a long-term career within Sandvik.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Elisabeth Lee-Norman, hiring manager, +46 (0)72-742 49 48
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 19th, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0088729.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees.
