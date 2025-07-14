Tender and Quotation Specialist
The opportunity
We are looking for a Tender and Quotation Specialist to support Hitachi Energy for Insulation and Components (I&C), Bushings and Tap-Changers, in Ludvika, Sweden
In this role, you will be part of an international team where you will play a key role in transforming customer needs and challenges into compelling bids and quotations. You'll collaborate closely with our sales teams to align on strategy and customer expectations, while also working hand-in-hand with our technical and engineering departments to ensure that product configurations meet all required specifications.
A critical aspect of this role involves close cooperation with P&F to manage accurate administrative tasks, lead times, and delivery commitments. Through this collaborative approach, we aim to deliver the best possible solutions to meet our customers' needs around the globe.
Due to increasing global demand and significant market growth, we are expanding our team and looking for a Tender and Quotation Specialist to join us in supporting our continued success.
Be part of a growing and future-oriented business unit at Hitachi Energy. Join us in shaping a sustainable energy world. Don't hesitate, apply today!
How you'll make an impact
Formulate competitive bids/estimates/quotations, considering the best available product and appropriate technical and commercial considerations for each situation.
Ensure tenders are well-documented in a timely manner with full and accurate prices and lead time. Your attention to detail will be crucial in presenting compelling proposals.
Be responsible for quotations and administrative checklists preparation tasks in accordance with the processes, company's policies, accurate lead times and delivery commitments.
Collect and archive documentation regarding offers/orders and record decisions made during the development process.
Follow the internal processes and policies to ensure that customer requirements and contracts are handed over effectively.
Strong customer focus through excellent service, your knowledge of products and customer needs, while building close cooperation and teamwork with the internal teams.
Analyze customer specifications and coordinate with internal stakeholders for optimal solutions.
Proactively maintain clear and structured communication with customers and the internal teams throughout the tendering process.
Your background
We are looking for a committed, structured and collaborative professional with strong technical and commercial understanding; well-organized in your way of working, committed to take ownership of assigned tasks.
Experience of working in complex tenders, internal sales support, or project management within an industrial or technical environment. Proven experience in formulating accurate bids and quotations.
You have good communication, negotiation and presentation skills, and the wish to collaborate in a dynamic and multicultural environment, comfortable working independently and in cross-functional, international teams.
High attention to detail and proven ability to coordinate administrative activities and manage multiple tasks simultaneously and under pressure.
Customer-oriented mindset with a proactive and solution-driven approach.
Bachelor's in electrical engineering and/or experience in electrical field recommended. It's considered meriting if you have knowledge of our products.
You have electrical / technical background, combined with commercial competence.
Fluency in English, both written and verbal is required. Swedish is beneficial, other languages is a plus as we work across the globe.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. Embrace Diversity and Innovation and join our team at Hitachi Energy! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and might result with the advertisement being unposted with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager, Luana Di Pasquale, luana.di-pasquale@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Business Unit Transformers Jobbnummer
9427768