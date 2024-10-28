Tender Administrator
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ludvika
2024-10-28
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Tender Administrator to join our global tender and project documentation team at HVDC and this position is based in Ludvika. The closest team consists of other Tender Administrators, each working in HVDC EP/EPC tenders.
In this role you will be responsible for Tender Administration in HVDC tenders. You are expected to ensure compliance to requirements and processes, while also monitoring and controlling the progress of documentation deliverables in the tender.
Your responsibilities
Upload new and updated Tender Documents in DMS (Document Management System) and SMT (Specification Management Tool).
Create and maintain a document list for the ITT documents.
Import ITT and assign requirements to Tender Team.
Preparing reports and lists for tender documentation, and monitoring documentation progress e.g. review and approvals, planned deliverables in accordance with agreed time-schedule, etc.
Supporting the Tender Team with documentation questions and tasks in DMS and SMT.
Ensuring the use of standardized forms and templates in incoming and outgoing documentation, including processing of incoming and outgoing documentation when needed.
Being actively involved in process improvements of our global tender documentation processes.
Your background
A bachelor's degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience in the function
Work experience as Document Control, Project Administrator or similar, is available from your previous positions.
Coordination and leadership skills and ability to see the big picture and prioritize based on strategic reasoning, are required.
Proficient computer skills and experience from any document management system are advantageous.
You are responsive and customer-oriented and have the ability to see opportunities in your work. As you are an engaged person who can speak up for your issues, you manage the work in a forward direction.
Fluency in English and Swedish is required, written and spoken alike, as you will be working as part of a global business. Additional language skills are advantageous.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
We offer you a role where you can grow in various ways; in terms of visibility, in your leadership and in the mindset. Don't hesitate to apply even if you feel that you don't fulfill all requirements!
Recruiting Manager Ulrika Vidigsson, +46 725-79 60 90, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Lyviksvägen 3 (visa karta
)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
8981419