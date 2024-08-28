Technology Innovation Engineer
2024-08-28
We are looking for an experienced and ambitious Technology Innovation Engineer to join us in our mission to create the world's greenest battery. As part of the Test & Validation team based in Skellefteå, you will be a key player in contributing to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories. You will establish and manage the structural framework used to carry out innovation projects, as well as lead your own projects as we take ideas from concept to industrialization. The role will encompass aspects of project management, data analysis and reporting, and process engineering.
This role may also require occasional international travel.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain the innovation project framework, including document and template management, dashboards, and vendor communication channels.
Create business cases for project funding.
Support creation of development agreements with external vendors.
Design and carry out trials evaluate new technology and assess feasibility of new concepts, and if successful take the concept through to industrialization.
Work cross functionally with the wider business support functions to deploy new technology trials.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Bachelor's degree in a relevant subject.
5+ years of experience working in a high throughput manufacturing environment.
2+ years of experience as a Project Manager, Process Engineer, or similar.
Expert user of SharePoint, Excel and PowerPoint.
Experience with SQL and data visualization tools (Power BI, Looker, Tableau, etc.) preferred but not essential.
Bonus points for:
Experience and interest in manufacturing industry
Fluency in other languages (Japanese, Swedish, Chinese, French)
Experience from a multi-cultural environment
Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.
To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.
Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun. Så ansöker du
