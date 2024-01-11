Technician - Prototype Lab
2024-01-11
We are building a state-of-the-art facility and a world-class team of technologists for R&D into next-generation battery cells, and we are now looking for a Lab Technician to make it happen. You will play a key role in developing cell prototypes in our new lab, together we enable the future of energy.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
You will belong to a team of technicians that work with the future cell chemistries of Li-ion battery cells, you work closely together with the development teams and get to see the impact of your work every day.
What You'll Do
You will set up instructions, operate, optimize, and report cell build test results. You will test cells with various chemistry and therefore you also need to use different equipment. You will be part of ensuring 5S on the workplace.
You will participate in the continuous improvements of methodology and technology as well as in investments project and HSE risk assessments. As a super user, and a true team player you will educate and support your colleagues.
Your Background
You are a highly organized and result-driven individual with an eye for detail and a high sense of quality. You thrive in a multicultural collaborative environment; you are a true team player that wants to have fun while contributing to a sustainable future! You will also need grit and the ability to be flexible to succeed in this role.
Experienced with 5S, handling chemicals, setting up instructions and operate machines/at line instruments
Experience in prototype manufacturing in regulated industry (for example semi-conductor, medical device or battery industry)
Experience in working in clean rooms is of merit
Good English written and oral skills
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
