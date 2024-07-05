Technical writers to our client in Uppsala
Are you passionate about producing high-quality technical documentation and illustrations? We are currently seeking two Technical Writers for our client in Uppsala. In these full-time assignments, you will be employed by Poolia as our consultants. The assignments are expected to start as soon as possible and continue until the end of March 2025, with the possibility of extension.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait to submit yours!
About the position
Your primary tasks will include creating technical user and service documentation as well as illustrations. You will collaborate daily with designers, developers, service personnel, trainers, and product specialists, participating in the entire process from gathering information to publication.
Your profile
Required Qualifications:
• Technical education (BSc, Engineer, or similar experience)
• Minimum 3 years of experience as a technical writer
• Proficiency in working with CMS systems and basic picture editing tools
• Strong working proficiency in English and basic working proficiency in Swedish
Preferred Qualifications:
• Experience with the CMS system Skribenta
• Proficiency in Adobe FrameMaker
We seek a team player who is social, open-minded, and enjoys collaborating with others. You should be organized and structured, with a strong attention to detail. A commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in all your work is essential. Your ability to manage tasks efficiently and work well within a team will be crucial to your success.
About the organisation
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered.
