Technical writer for leading life science company!
2023-05-31
STAR Group is now looking for a technical writer with knowledge in the biological sciences and an eye for detail. In the role, you get the opportunity to take the next step in your career and develop with one of STAR Group's established clients in the life science industry.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a technical writer, you will work with a well-established client of STAR Group that operates in the life science industry. The position gives you the opportunity to work in a team that produces and maintains technical documentation. You will write, edit and lay out the material for production in print and digital formats as well as update existing material. The position is a consulting assignment of four to twelve months with a good chance for extension and direct recruitment by the client.
You are offered
• The opportunity to take the next step in your career as a consultant at an established company
• To develop your communication skills
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Create and update content for various types of publications
• Adapt the communication to the target group
• Participate in an iterative process from start to finished product
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A candidate that has a higher degree in the biological sciences, e.g. biochemistry or molecular biology, alternatively, a trained technical writer with work experience
• A candidate who is fluent in English, both verbal and written
• A candidate who is curious and has the ability to explain complex things in an understandable way
• A candidate who is proficient in the Microsoft Office package
It is a merit if you have
• Knowledge in XML
• Experience of content management systems
To succeed and thrive in the role, your personal skills are:
• Communicative
• Structured
• Self-sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
"Reliability you can trust today - innovation leadership for tomorrow". STAR Group was founded in Switzerland in 1984 and has now 50+ offices in over 30 countries. They are a leading provider of information management and global language services and technologies who operates worldwide. STAR Group works within various industries with clients in everything from life science and the automotive industry to IT and the financial sector. As a company, they are innovative and always strive to develop new technologies. For example, STAR Group is a leading player in implementation of AI platforms to fulfil industrial digitalization strategies of companies regarding intelligent information management and smart information services. Ersättning
