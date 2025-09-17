Technical tester within Payments area at Swedbank
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to help build Swedbank's next generation's payment platform?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Help test and maintain critical services and functionality within the super-hot payments area.
Take part in the largest transformation of Swedbanks payment infrastructure in decades.
Analyse product requirements, technical impacts, system processes and solution designs.
Write unit, functional and end-to-end tests, acceptance criteria, KPI's and test scenarios to measure the quality of our payment infrastructure.
Take part in non-functional and performance testing to help scale up the environment for large transaction volumes.
Develop and maintain reports and dashboards to communicate system status to Swedbanks management, suppliers and other stakeholders.
Be part of a cross functional agile team in the Payment Execution Agile Release Train that run the SAFe agile framework.
Work closely and learn from domain experts in payments, architecture and mainframe systems.
Develop yourself, contribute to the development of your team and the entire release train.
Be part of a dynamic environment with cross functional teams that share challenges and build knowledge together
What is needed in this role: At least 5 years' experience from testing and quality assurance of complex software systems.
Hands-on expertise with Jira, Zephyr or Python.
Previous working experience from banking, finance or insurance industries is an advantage.
Work experience from the payment domain is an advantage.
Experience from ongoing initiatives such as ISO20022, Bank/plusgiro transformation, RIX-INST or similar is helpful.
A team player with good collaboration and communication skills.
Experience from agile ways of working, e.g. SAFe, scrum etc.
Ability to communicate with IT and business stakeholders to reach a common understanding of the work that needs to be done.
A driven, proactive, self-organized and an analytical approach with a strive to continuously improve.
Proficient in English, spoken and written, Swedish is a plus.
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...Develop your professional skills and learn a key area within the banking/finance industry. Work in an area that is undergoing massive change with increased competition, globalization, standardisation that pushes us to become faster and smarter. Take part in several strategic initiatives that will have critical impact for Swedbank's future role in many markets." Martin Ranvinge, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 30.09.2025. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.Location: Stockholm
Recruiting manager: Martin Ranvinge
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-MA1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Martin Ranvinge martin.ranvinge@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9513035