Technical Services Engineer, French speaker (native level)
2025-10-13
Axis, a leading technology company, currently has an exciting job opening within our Technical Services team. We are actively seeking a French-speaking (native level) and English-speaking Technical Services Engineer.
Role Overview: As a Technical Services Engineer, you will play a crucial role in providing exceptional support to our clients. You'll collaborate closely with senior Technical Services Engineers, Product Specialists, and other colleagues to deliver product-specific assistance and general guidance. Join our dynamic team of approximately 50 professionals based in Lund, Sweden.
Responsibilities of the Technical Services Engineer:
*
Technical Support: Deliver comprehensive technical assistance to our partners and customers mainly across the Southern European region, with a focus on French speaking countries. This involves addressing inquiries, troubleshooting issues, and ensuring timely resolution.
*
Multichannel Communication: Interact with customers through various channels, including a web-based ticketing system, telephone support, and chat. Your effective communication skills will be essential in providing exceptional service.
*
Continuous Learning: Stay abreast of the ever-evolving Axis product portfolio. Your commitment to ongoing learning will contribute to your success in this role.
Your key objectives will include:
*
First-Call Resolution: Strive for prompt and efficient resolution of customer inquiries, taking ownership of each case through fulfilment.
*
Product System Assistance: Assist customers with product system navigation, including guidance during first-time installations.
*
Root Cause Analysis: Skilfully ask targeted questions to swiftly identify the underlying issues.
*
Effective Communication: Provide concise and effective responses to customer service inquiries.
*
Troubleshooting: Diagnose and troubleshoot problems related to both software and hardware.
Take a look at your future team behind the scenes by clicking/pasting this link:https://youtu.be/7IhTip6pfMA
Qualifications for the role
As a Technical Services Engineer, we seek individuals with the following attributes:
*
Language Proficiency: Fluent in French (native level) and English.
*
Practical experience gained from working in the IT industry.
*
Effective Communication and Problem-Solving Skills: The role demands strong communication abilities and adept problem-solving skills. Your energy, self-sufficiency, and commitment to excellence are essential for success.
*
Customer-Centric Approach: Understand the customer's perspective and deliver exceptional service. Professional communication, adaptability to customer needs, and diligent follow-up are critical requirements.
*
Customer Support Expertise: Ability to handle customer inquiries, resolve issues efficiently, and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.
*
Problem-Solving skills & a solid technical foundation
*
Previous experience in a similar role, an engineering background, and familiarity with Southern European culture are considered strong merits.
Benefits:
Daily morning bread roll provided
Enjoy the classic "Swedish Fika" tradition every Friday
Access to physical training gym
Comprehensive insurance coverage
Robust onboarding program
Join the Axis Team: A Multicultural Environment of Innovation
As a member of the Axis team, you'll be immersed in a vibrant, multicultural environment. Working with cutting-edge technology and a highly esteemed brand, you'll collaborate with colleagues who are pivotal in driving Axis toward its goal of industry leadership and delivering state-of-the-art service to our valued customers.
Ready to Make an Impact? While "openness" may be a buzzword elsewhere, at Axis, it's at the heart of our identity. Our greatest asset lies in our ability to collaborate. We recognize that brilliant ideas can emerge from any corner, so we actively encourage everyone to contribute and innovate.
Is Axis a great place to work?
Absolutely! Axis has garnered well-deserved recognition as a great place to work. This accolade extends not only to the company as a whole but also specifically to our esteemed Technical Services department. Our commitment to fostering a dynamic, multicultural environment and encouraging innovation sets us apart. If you resonate with our values and vision, we'd love to have you join our team! Ersättning
