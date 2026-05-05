Technical Service Manager
Stegra AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Stockholm Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stegra AB i Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
About us:
Stegra is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal, water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in the construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn every day, implement the latest technology, and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
What you'll do
The Technical Services Manager is responsible for providing advanced technical support, process optimization, and performance improvement for the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and Hydrogen (H2) plants.
Reporting within the Technology organization, this role acts as the technical authority for process performance, ensuring safe, stable, and efficient plant operations. The role serves as the key interface between Technology and Operations, driving troubleshooting, operational excellence, and continuous improvement while ensuring alignment with process safety, compliance, and production targets.
Key responsibilities (not limited to)
Provide technical support to Green Iron Operations. Monitor plant performance, troubleshoot process issues, and ensure stable operation within defined process envelopes.
Track and analyze key KPIs such as Electrolyzer performance, metallization rate, hydrogen consumption, productivity, energy efficiency, and product quality. Identify gaps and implement corrective actions.
Define and maintain standard operating envelopes (SOE) and critical process limits. Ensure adherence to operating discipline, including alarm management, interlock integrity, and procedure compliance. Review and approve SOPs aligned with design intent and safety requirements.
Drive implementation and optimization of Advanced Process Control (APC) strategies. Collaborate with Automation and Instrumentation teams to optimize control loops, reduce variability, and improve plant stability. Identify opportunities for real-time optimization.
Lead structured investigations for process upsets, trips, and quality deviations using methodologies such as 5-Why, Fishbone, and data analytics. Ensure implementation and closure of corrective and preventive actions (CAPA).
Ensure all process changes are technically validated, risk assessed, and properly documented without compromising safety, operability, or reliability.
Optimize integration between hydrogen production, DRI process requirements, and utilities. Ensure efficient hydrogen utilization and minimal losses across the value chain.
Apply a risk-based approach in process decisions, balancing safety, production, and asset integrity. Support Operations in making real-time trade-off decisions during plant upsets.
Act as the primary technical interface between Operations, Technology, Engineering, and external licensors/vendors. Provide clear technical recommendations to support decision-making.
Participate in and conduct internal safety audits and coordinate the external safety audits by authorities. Ensure the plant is compliant to the Swedish AFS (Arbetsmiljöverkets författningssamling) Regulations.
Requirements
Education and Certifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Chemical / Metallurgical / Process Engineering.
Experience
Experience & expertise in the process industry, preferably in DRI, ironmaking, hydrogen, or gas-based reduction plants.
Experience in greenfield projects, commissioning, and plant ramp-up is highly desirable.
Experience in root cause analysis, process optimization, and operational excellence frameworks.
Experience with Advanced Process Control (APC) and data analytics tools is preferred.
Strong experience in process optimization, debottlenecking, and plant performance improvement.
Competences and Skills
Strong technical knowledge of DRI processes and hydrogen systems.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Strong understanding of process safety, MoC, and regulatory requirements.
Strong leadership and team management capabilities.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are considered an advantage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra AB
(org.nr 559272-3000)
Norra Stationsgatan 93 (visa karta
)
113 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9892923