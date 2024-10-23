Technical Security Lead
Are you outgoing and teamwork-oriented and is interested in security from a technical perspective? Then this can be the role for you!
The Technical Security Lead Sweden is responsible for the day-to-day management of the client's technical security operations and programs in Sweden and is preferably based at site in Linköping, Lund, Göteborg or Stockholm. The role will be focused on achieving the highest level of safety and security for our client's assets.
Example of tasks:
* Manage technical security-related operation matters while supporting and advising the client on strategic and tactical applications for the physical security from a technical perspective of all personnel and the infrastructure.
* Manage operational technical security aspects for all Swedish sites to ensure a safe and secure working environment.
* Serve as site technical security expert for local business partners.
* Act as liaison between the Global Security team, CBRE Security Lead and local security staff, in all areas of technical security.
* Meet with site leaders, local executives, and business unit heads to understand their objectives.
* Develop plans to mitigate risk exposure, improve employee safety, and ensure business unit success.
* Ensure all local security staff have clearly defined tasks regarding technical security installations, and the development needs are addressed through training, development, or coaching.
* Manage the on-going delivery and trouble-shooting through effective leadership and direction.
* Encourage a collaborative approach to meet organizational expectations.
* Evaluate, develop, and execute site security strategies from a technical perspective.
* Oversee and support colleagues and vendors and ensure they consistently meet, or exceed, project contracts and deadlines. This should include visits to complete/reviews.
* All other duties, as assigned.
Your background and personal profile:
Knowledge of operational technical security delivery, including access control, alarm transmitters and video surveillance technologies.
Ability to communicate effectively with both technical and non-technical individuals regarding physical security.
Excellent English and Swedish verbal and written communication skills, including attention to detail and the ability to create and deliver presentations.
Ability to exercise strong leadership during incident response.
Ability to promote collaboration and cross-cultural cooperation.
Skilled in developing metrics and in conduction security related trend analysis.
Ability to travel within the assigned region (Sweden) as needs arise.
We offer you an exciting opportunity in a large global organization with great development opportunities. You will be covered by our occupational pension, our wellness benefits and our Benify portal etc.
The job is a full-time permanent position, working hours Monday to Friday office hours. Starting as soon as possible and according to the agreement.
The recruitment is ongoing, and the position can be appointed before deadline, November 30th, 2024. Your application may be in either Swedish or English.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Johan Lannér on +46 (0) 730 972 712
CBRE är världens största kommersiella fastighets- och investeringsföretag. På CBRE är vår passion att leverera marknadsledande fastighetsrelaterade tjänster som bidrar till våra kunders framgång! Våra ca 105 000 anställda hjälper investerare, fastighetsägare och hyresgäster över hela världen och omsatte 2023 över 30 miljarder dollar. CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) är ett affärsområde inom CBRE som levererar integrerade tjänster inom fastighetsservice, projekt och rådgivning
