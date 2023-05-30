Technical Sales Manager- Marine & Energy
2023-05-30
In our Business Line Advances Materials Sales Team, we are looking for a Technical Sales Manager - Marine & Energy. In this challenging and dynamic role, you will be able to work international, build your network within Outokumpu as well as with our Strategic customers and Industry Fields. You will interact with many different departments like Operations, QM, Supply Chain Management, R&D and Marketing.
Main responsibilities:
Ensure the competent, technical consultancy to international customers concerning technical inquiries with respect to all mills in Europe
Support sales from technical point of view in keeping and expanding business with existing customers in the corresponding segment
Recognize and anticipate market trends and prepare and update Segment sentiment & strategy
Guide Product, customer, and routing swaps
Represent Outokumpu on seminars, fairs & conventions.
Regular visits to build up a constant, reliable, and synergetic customer partnership
Contribute in Technical Market Development Programs and Projects
Focus on Marine Scrubbers, Marine structural but as well Segment related technologies
Participation and execution of technical trainings
Support to fulfil the vision of making Outokumpu the undisputed thought leader in Corrosion Resistant Alloys
Being active link to R&D, Initiating & developing new products & applications
Contribute to Sales related QMS, Technical Intelligence Support & Stainless Academy
Contribute to corresponding marketing activities
Participate in interdisciplinary squads for complex issue solving
Requirements of the position:
Bachelor's degree in engineering (e.g. metallurgy, materials technology etc.) or equivalent technical experience
Work experience in the steel production or process industry
Establish and secure relations and communication internally within Outokumpu as well as with external partners
Comprehensive knowledge about BA Europe product portfolio is an advantage, particularly our Pro Portfolio
Project management experience is an advantage
Strong analytical skills and confident at making decisions
High level of initiative and being able to work independently
Willingness to travel, primarily within Europe
Fluent in English (written and verbal)
We offer you:
Privilege to take part in a sustainable business, leader in industry
Stability & work-life balance
Growth & Learning
Autonomy and a lot of room for creativity
Local benefits
We promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in Outokumpu. We make every effort to ensure all employees feel welcome and that they are equally heard and have equal opportunities.
This role will be based in either Sweden, Germany or Finland with frequent international travel requirements. In this role you will report to the Sales Director Marine & Energy.
If you are motivated to succeed and can see yourself in this role, please submit your application in English before the 11th of June 2023 via our career platform SuccessFactors. The position might be filled before the final application date, so don't hesitate to apply earlier!
For more information about the role please contact Timo Mayer, Sales Director Marine & Energy, Email: timo.mayer@outokumpu.com
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Kajsa Croon, HR Specialist Recruiter, Email: kajsa.croon@outokumpu.com
Outokumpu is the global leader in stainless steel. The foundation of our business is our ability to tailor stainless steel into any form and for almost any purpose. Stainless steel is sustainable, durable and designed to last forever. Our customers use it to create civilization's basic structures and its most famous landmarks as well as products for households and various industries. Outokumpu employs approximately 9,000 professionals in more than 30 countries, with headquarters in Helsinki, Finland and shares listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Så ansöker du
