Technical Recruiter Intern
8 Bits Code AB / Administratörsjobb / Solna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Solna
2025-02-19
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 8 Bits Code AB i Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a motivated individual that will help 8 Bits Code in recruitment.
Are you passionate about recruitment and eager to jumpstart your career in the IT consultancy industry? We are looking for a motivated and dynamic Technical Recruiter Intern to join our team in Sweden!
At 8 Bits Code AB, we specialize in providing highly skilled and experienced consultants to the clients in Sweden. As a Technical Recruitment Intern, you'll gain hands-on experience and contribute to our growth in the Swedish market.
Key Responsibilities:
Assist in hunting good candidates with IT skills.
Support the business development team.
Collaborate with team members to develop client relationships and identify growth opportunities.
Maintain and update database to track progress and interactions with candidates.
Requirements:
Strong interest in recruitment and the IT industry.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Fluent in English and Swedish (good to have), both written and spoken.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Strong research and analytical skills.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint).
Merits (Preferred but not required):
Previous experience in recruitment or HR-related activities.
Knowledge or interest in IT consultancy services.
Fresh graduates are welcome!
What We Offer:
Hands-on experience in a fast-paced and growing IT consultancy company.
Mentorship from experienced business development professionals.
Opportunity to gain insights into the Swedish IT market.
Potential for growth and long-term opportunities within the company.
Flexible working hours with a possibility to work remotely.
Location: Sweden (Remote) Duration: 3-6 months (with potential for extension and permanent job)
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-21
E-post: applications@8bitscode.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1190-TRI". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 8 Bits Code AB
(org.nr 559299-2084), https://www.8bitscode.com Jobbnummer
9175945