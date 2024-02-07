Technical Project Manager (740574)
About this opportunity
Engineering Environment and Experience (EEE) is a unit within Hardware Engineering Unit (EU HW) with the exciting scope to work with EU HW Engineering environment and experience. Our mission is to provide a world class engineering environment, including tools, for our designers. Within EEE we explore and find Engineering Environment synergies across EU HW units and have good collaboration with other units such as other EUs, SAN, EIT. We are looking for you that bring high energy, have excellent leadership skills and an ability to make things happen. You will work in a global organization which involves multiple interfaces where collaboration and communication is key.
We are now recruiting for Technical Project manager.
The technical project manager will be responsible for execution of various initiatives related to improvements in EUHW Engineering Environment. Engineering Environment is a broad and somewhat loose definition of what our designers, developers, testers and verification engineers will need in terms of support systems and solutions to enable EUHW to deliver on its assignment. That is delivering high quality, performance innovative products for Ericsson. The Engineering Environment is not limited to IT type of systems, it can also include other type of related infrastructure. The work will be planned and performed under an ongoing focus areas called Developer Experience Improvement, and the projects that need to be lead will be selected from a groomed portfolio of initiatives defined under the OKR (Objective Key Result) strategy execution framework. Improvement projects will require work to be performed by multi-functional teams, in many cases coming from internal EUHW units, other development functions and other internal service providing functions.
The position will require
Project Management Certification (E.g. PMP) or at least 3 years of experience as a project manager
A broad general knowledge of R&D IT and IT frameworks
Proven track record of successful technical projects
Proficient knowledge of R&D IT processes, tools, and infrastructure
The role has the following responsibilities
Establish project plan baseline
Drive project execution
Handle stakeholder engagement
Manage project finance
Develop the project management subject area
Knowledge sharing and collaboration skills
Behavioral Competences
Delivering result and meeting stakeholder expectations
Deciding and initiating action
Copying with pressure and setbacks
Leading and supervising
Good cultural awareness
Good security awareness
Solid skills in negotiations, communication, and mentoring, as well as openness, listening skills and ability to motivate and encourage people
Proficiency in English, oral as well as written
Position is based in Sweden. Location Kista, Linköping or Lindholmen, with preferred location Kista.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm || Sweden : Östergötland : Linköping
