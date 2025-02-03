Technical Project Manager - Oceanbird
2025-02-03
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. Our strong mother companies provide valuable insights in shipping and industrial production and enables us to have a long-term perspective. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace and encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply.
Oceanbird is now moving into the realization phase of our wing sails. During the year to come, we will test our first full-scale prototypes, both onshore and offshore on a vessel, and at the same time prepare for moving into a commercial phase with focus on getting the wing sail out on the market.
What will you do?
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced individual to coordinate customer projects You will coordinate deliverables against vessel owners, engineering firms, yards and classification societies with the aim of installing our wing sails onboard large oceangoing vessels. On a day-to-day basis you will also work closely across the teams internally.
As part of a small technical multidisciplinary team, you will take on diverse tasks and responsibilities in international projects of varied complexity and scale, such as:
*
Navigate through the exciting and challenging field of naval architecture.
*
Coordinate the project implementation and liaise with the external stakeholders.
*
Ensure the project deliverables alignment between the teams internally.
*
Develop project schedule and work breakdown in collaboration with the teams.
*
Coordinate feasibility studies.
*
Initiate and lead conceptual studies.
*
Support in carrying out approval procedures.
*
Create and maintain processes related to project management.
This position is based in Tumba until Spring 2025, from then onwards in Flemingsberg.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
*
Experience within marine projects, product development or manufacturing engineering.
*
A high technical interest, solution driven and adaptable.
*
A good understanding of product development processes.
*
Strong communication, problem-solving and time management skills.
*
A master 's degree in mechanical engineering, naval architecture, electrical engineering or a maritime background (Master, Chief Engineer, deck or engine officer).
*
At least 5 years of working experience as Project Manager.
*
An interest in sustainability and a willingness to contribute to a better future.
What do we offer?
A chance to be a part of something bigger and make a real change, and at the same time having a workplace that is characterized by a positive atmosphere.
Our core values are:
Pioneering Spirit - We dare to challenge the conventional and break new ground. As pioneers, we empower a revolution.
Natural forces - The power in the wind, in people, in ideas - the natural forces surrounding us all are waiting to be harvested.
Fun & Passion - It 's harder to fly alone - only together can we make a difference. Cooperation and shared passions build our strong team spirit.
Dedication - Dedicated to high-quality and robustness, to offer the right help on sustainability journeys, to be the best. Dedicated to making change.
For more information about the position, please contact:
Emil Kotz, Manager Customer Projects,
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
How to apply
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by February 28th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email.
