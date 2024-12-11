Technical Project Manager - Electronics
Wrknest AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2024-12-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wrknest AB i Västerås
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
About the roleOur client is seeking a driven Technical Project Manager to join their Hardware R&D team. The focus is on managing product improvement and redesign projects for advanced electronics used in harsh environments. This role emphasizes collaboration, coordination, and leadership in a fast-paced, innovation-driven setting. You'll work with skilled engineers, hardware developers, and stakeholders across production and R&D.
This is a consultancy assignment covering a parental leave for an initial period of 6 months, with the possibility of extension.
Your future responsibilitiesAs a Technical Project Manager, you will oversee multiple parallel projects, driving continuous improvement and product redesign initiatives. Responsibilities include:
Coordinating projects from specification to production, focusing on product redesign and improvement.
Collaborating with production, hardware developers, and product owners to ensure seamless project execution.
Organizing and leading project meetings with teams across R&D, including software and hardware departments.
Ensuring effective communication with the company's own factories and external production sites.
Collaborating with international subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, and Ireland to align on expanded product offerings.
Supporting hardware verification and troubleshooting processes in close cooperation with the R&D team.
Who are we looking for?We're looking for a candidate who combines strong technical expertise in electronics with exceptional project management skills. The ideal candidate will have:
Required qualifications:
Academic degree in Electronics, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in hardware design, testing, or production-related roles.
Fluent English skills (Swedish is highly advantageous).
Experience managing technical projects and driving cross-functional collaboration.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work independently.Meritorious:
Experience working close to production and understanding manufacturing processes.
Knowledge in programming (C, VHDL, or LabView) is a plus but not mandatory.
Familiarity with regulatory and compliance standards related to electronics production.AdditionalinformationStart: Q1 2024, for an initial period of 6 months as a consultant with potential for extension Location: Västerås.Scope: Full-time.Contract type: 6-month consulting assignment via Wrknest, with a possibility for extension.About the clientThe client is a global leader in the development and production of advanced electronics for industrial use. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, they deliver robust and innovative solutions tailored to mission-critical applications. The organization prides itself on fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and sustainability, offering employees a unique opportunity to grow professionally in a supportive and engaging environment.About WrknestAt Wrknest, we challenge traditional recruitment practices. Our mission is to identify potential beyond the CV by focusing on upskilling and adaptability. We work to connect talents with exciting opportunities in today's fast-evolving digital landscape. Learn more at www.wrknest.se. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wrknest AB
(org.nr 559293-2213), http://www.wrknest.se Arbetsplats
Wrknest Kontakt
Mira Öberg mira.oberg@wrknest.se Jobbnummer
9056302