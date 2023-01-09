Technical Project Manager - 189325
2023-01-09
We create smart innovations to meet the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow. We design and manufacture a complete range of transportation systems, from high-speed trains to electric buses and driverless trains, as well as infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a truly global community of more than 70000 people dedicated to solving real-world mobility challenges and achieving international projects with sustainable local impact.
Technical Project Manager
If you're looking for a new challenge and see yourself as a self-motivated, curious TPM that believes your team members are your most important assets, then we would like to get to know you!
We have a great team of people from various backgrounds, and a great team spirit in place, waiting for you to join them: Don't wait, apply today!
Location: Hässleholm / Sweden
Purpose of the job You will lead individuals and project teams with focus on delivering Signalling solutions for our global products as well as for our market adaptations. You will work closely together with other Project Managers, Program Managers, Line Managers and specialists within SW design, Safety and Quality.
Responsibilities:
• Lead software development teams and individuals
• Resource management, planning activities, status follow up and financials
• Define project scope, goals and priorities together with involved stakeholders
• Continuous development and improvement of project activities, ways of working
Qualifications:
• Bachelor or Master 's degree in Engineering
• Hands-on experience leading complex sw projects from start to finish
• Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, both verbal and written
• Ability to identify and mitigate risks
• Good at building relations and finding common views during challenging situations
Desired skills:
• Background in transportation, telecom, medical device or automotive industry
• Good understanding of software development
• Skilled/Experienced working with agile development
• Skilled/Experienced working with cross functional teams
• Team player's approach
What we offer:
We offer an exciting opportunity for both professional as well as personal development in an inspiring company on the global market. Work with challenging international projects together with passionate and skilled colleagues. Lead the way to a greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
An agile, inclusive and responsible culture is the foundation of our company where diverse people are offered excellent opportunities to grow, learn and advance in their careers. We are committed to encouraging our employees to reach their full potential, while valuing and respecting them as individuals. Så ansöker du
