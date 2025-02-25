Technical coordinator SSE deployment and implementation
We are looking for a Technical Coordinator for a consultment opportunity with our client. This role is part of their Cyber Security Program (CSP) and focuses on implementing a Secure Service Edge (SSE) solution to enhance overall cybersecurity.
As the Technical Coordinator, you will drive the end-to-end implementation, manage project timelines, coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, and ensure successful delivery.
If you have a strong background in IT coordination, SSE technologies, and stakeholder management, this could be an exciting opportunity for you!
Background:
Cyber Security Program (CSP) is working to improve the overall Cyber security posture of our client.
As part of CSP it has been decided to implement an SSE solution.
Contract for an SSE solution signed and initial design started of production setup.
Role description and objectives:
The Technical Coordinator will be responsible for driving the implementation of the Secure Service Edge solution. This role involves coordinating suppliers and internal resources to ensure successful project delivery. The ideal candidate will possess excellent coordination skills and the ability to work effectively with multiple stakeholders, including internal teams and external MSPs.
Key responsibilities of this role:
• Drive the end-to-end implementation of the Secure Service Edge solution.
• Develop and manage project plans and timelines - Initial plan first phase done by external supplier.
• Coordinate with internal IT teams (in EU and US), security teams, business units and external professional service and MSP to ensure alignment and successful delivery.
• Facilitate communication and create communication material.
• Align SSE plans
• Conduct risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies.
• Provide regular project updates and reports to relevant stakeholders.
• Drive the handover process to the MSP and line organization, ensuring all documentation and knowledge transfer is completed.
Skills and experience required:
• Minimum of 5+ years of experience in IT coordination/project management. - Experience in project management tools for planning and follow-up.
• Good understanding of Secure Service Edge (SSE) technologies and solutions. Preferably experience from Zscaler solution.
• Understanding of zero trust concept.
• Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills and being able to produce communication materials by involving technical experts.
• Able to run shorter presentations on teams for 10-100+ people.
• Good understanding of end users, IT support and the incident and problem process flows. Ability to produce process flows and process documents.
• Structured personality.
• Ability to manage multiple priorities and work under pressure.
Location and Mobility:
Location can be discussed but preference is either Solna or Gävle.
