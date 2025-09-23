Technical Artist - Games
As a Technical Artist at Embark you work together with our content and engineering teams across a broad set of areas. Candidates have an equal mix of technical and artistic skills with a helpful and supporting approach to their colleagues.
Our Technical Artists are generalists with one or two areas of specialized skills and we'd like you to be too.
Examples of responsibilities Develop world class tools and workflows together with our content teams allowing us to build better games faster.
Enable the artists to hit the goals set out in art direction while still keeping in reasonable runtime budgets.
Write standalone tools to manage and present data from various sources in the project.
Analyse existing content for potential areas of optimizations, track runtime performance trends during development and advice the team when actions are needed.
Script and code runtime systems across multiple in-game areas like UI, Frontend and Gameplay.
Help colleagues overcome technical challenges in their daily work
It would be awesome if you Worked as a Technical Artist for 3+ years
Shipped AAA or F2P games
Are interested in both the technical and artistic aspects of making games
Have excellent skills in Blender, Substance, Unreal Engine or similar
Love making games in collaborative teams
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Ersättning
