Technical Architect
2024-07-09
We are seeking an experienced Technical Architect to join our dynamic team in HCL Technology Sweden AB
Minimum 12+ years' experience in IT infrastructure delivery, technical requirement collection and using available building blocks to stitch infrastructure solutions.
o Lead Solution proposal for Customer Project including Requirement gathering, due-diligence , develop high level proposal , allign to customer architecture methods and guidelines , effort estimation and inputs to commercial proposal
o Develop High Level and Low Level Design artifact for proposed integration platform solutions
o Lead / Participate in Project Build Implementations , Architecture & Security Reviews
o Collaborate with internal and customer stakeholders on Technology Roadmap , Service Innovation for existing and new Integration platforms
o Be the pivot link between the customer and the technical teams and other architects
o To understand the business needs and be able to translate it into technical solutions and documentation
o Explain to the customer the technical issues or limitations of a solution in terms understandable from a business perspective
o Be able to elaborate multiple scenarios and explain pros and cons to the customer
Must have experience :
o Either of below
o IBM MQ Administration, RDQM, MQ Cluster, MQ Security, MQ High Availability
o Datapower/API Connect Administration , Gateway Clusters , API management, API Security
o Platform Architecture with Design and development of Integration infrastructure/platforms for Application Messaging or API Management
o Develop solutions with High Availability, Performance, Disaster Recovery , Security compliant , Monitoring to have High SLA/Uptime
o Deploy Integration products on physical/virtual servers or on containers ( Datacenter / Public Cloud )
Good To Have experience :
o Mircosoft Azure Cloud Design / Administration
o Infrastructure Architect background with knowledge and experience on Physical/Virtual Hosting, Networking, Security Compliance, Identity Management
o Design and deployment of Integration products on Container platforms ( preferably : OCP or AKS or ARO )
Support development of Managed Services with adequate security controls, Reporting , CMDB , Discovery, Service Request forms
