If you're looking to make the best co-op games in the world, you've come to the right place. We're proud to have some of the best game makers and collaborators in the industry working with us. What's more, we're a fun bunch of game developers, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together. Our games are not for everyone. Are they for you?
We are now looking for a Tech Manager
We are now looking for a Tech Manager, a people-focused leader who ensures everything runs smoothly within their tech disciplines.
You'll manage and support developers from various disciplines and experience levels, helping them grow their skills while aligning their work with Arrowhead's vision and goals.
You'll understand both the needs of our players and the project's broader requirements, using that knowledge to guide professional development and foster a culture of high standards and continuous improvement.
A Tech Manager at Arrowhead knows what great looks like and builds the environment, tools, and practices needed to reach it. You set a high bar, but you also make sure the team has the resources, clarity, and support to meet it. You're steady under pressure, and can navigate both creative and technical challenges with empathy and confidence.
You'll lead through influence rather than direct production work, coaching, mentoring, and enabling others to excel in their crafts while ensuring the studio uses its talent to the fullest.
Who you are:
We believe that you
Bring previous experience as a Lead or Manager within tech disciplines in the game industry
Are passionate about leading people, building strong teams, and cultivating healthy, collaborative environments
Understand the balance between creative freedom and production discipline
Have the confidence to handle challenges constructively and keep your team motivated through change
Can identify what excellence looks like in tech area and help others get there
Communicate clearly and thoughtfully in English, both written and spoken
Have proven leadership experience with a track record of guiding successful technical teams in the game industry
What you'll do
Recruit and onboard new team members
Set clear expectations, provide constructive feedback, and follow up on goals and development plans
Conduct performance reviews, development talks, promotions, and salary discussions
Support your team's growth by creating opportunities for learning and collaboration
Build and maintain a safe, inclusive, and inspiring work environment
Ensure Arrowhead's talents and skills are used effectively across projects
Collaborate with different stakeholders such as directors, production, CTO and senior leadership to align and execute
How to apply
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your CV in English as soon as possible. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time: 40 hours per week with initial 6 month probation period. Location: Office first, hybrid solution possible.
We are a pet friendly office! You can expect to find dogs and occasionally some cats around.
What we offer
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 140+ people, best known for our co-op titles. Despite our size, we remain a friendly and down to earth bunch, who love to indulge in our passion for video games together.
Located in the heart of Södermalm, in Fatburen in the middle of the Game Dev scene we enjoy everything Stockholm has to offer. The is a a lot of different types of activities immediately available on our doorstep.
Our talented developers are crucial to our success, therefore we put a lot of emphasis in creating and maintaining a prosperous culture. We're committed to open and transparent communication. Your ideas are welcomed, valued, appreciated - the ceiling for creative discussions is high.
