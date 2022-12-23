Tech Lead with experience of Terraform, Stockholm
2022-12-23
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm
• Duration: 12 months
• Start: TBD
•
Apply: as soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
• Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
The client are looking for a tech lead / full stack developer with extensive experience in developing web and e-commerce solutions to join them lead software and architectural design as we drive transformation to future e-Commerce solutions.
Your will join a cross functional and agile team who will focus on fast delivery, quick iterations, and collaboration to improve and upgrade underlying technology in a complex legacy infrastructure to enable more business value over time. The resources will be part of a team with a mix of Employees and consultants.
The tech lead influences and drives software design discussions, with quality, security, technical debt, and cost-effectiveness in mind, while also staying involved in day-to-day software development.
Main tasks/responsibilities:
• Be a hands-on engineer while still leading technical or architectural design decisions
• Drive excellent software craftsmanship and a continuous delivery mindset on a daily basis.
• Review code and technical solution quality as well as promote a collaborative team culture.
• Ensure that best practices are implemented and that technical solutions align with enterprise architecture principles, security practices, tech vision, and other guiding agreements.
• Drive change in close collaboration with other development teams with dependencies from/to the area
Mandatory competence and experience:
• Experience working with high volume eCommerce websites
• Strong understanding of Micro-service architectures and prior hands-on experience in developing and deploying Micro-services solutions
• Knowledge and experience in cloud native development and hosting, preferable Azure
• Experience with site performance profiling and tuning
• Experience designing and maintaining secure systems
• Experience designing, launching, and supporting highly available mission critical systems
• Experience with Container and/or Serverless services in the cloud environment.
• Understand how to recognize and mitigate application security risks
• Proven success in change management and ability to drive change initiatives
• Excellent communication skills with ability to communicate technical information to less technical stakeholders.
• Experience of travel industry IT solutions is considered a merit
How to proceed with the process
• Apply for the assignment through this ad.
• State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
• Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
• The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called for an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm-based consultancy and competence firm with a focus on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer/consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
