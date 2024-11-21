Tech Lead - Customer Journey
2024-11-21
About StickerApp
StickerApp is an e-commerce company in the digital printing sphere, with markets in the US, Japan, and all over Europe.
Through them, people can make custom stickers and labels, in a quick and easy way. Most of their customers are small business owners or artists, but they have all kinds of people using our services.
Since the start in 2006, they've grown to more than 100 employees. They have a small office in the US, but most of them work at their headquarters in Lomma.
"At StickerApp, it doesn't matter who you are, just bring your love for fun and a kind heart."About the Role
Currently, we are seeking a Tech Lead to team Customer Journey. StickerApp is constantly working to improve the customer experience, the goal is not only to make the process of creating and ordering simple and smooth but also to make using their services fun and exciting. The Customer Journey team is, of course, central to this effort.
In your role as Tech Lead, your responsibility is to lead the technical work for the team by guiding them in making sound technical decisions. You will work hands-on as a developer within the team while also serving as the representative of the customer journey. You will be the primary point of contact for the CTO, product owner, Tech Leads of other teams, and the creative team at StickerApp.
Team Customer Journey consists of 5 fullstack developers who work with a range of technologies to support its platform. Although the exact tech stack can vary, it includes technologies such as:
Svelte / Svelte Kit 4 and 5
TypeScript
SVG
Some legacy code still uses jQuery with TypeScript
Tech at StickerApp includes both developers and IT support who work in autonomous cross-functional teams. The teams are called Customer Journey, Operations, Technical Platform, and Production, and they interact broadly across the entire organisation.
About you
We are looking for someone who is currently a full-stack developer and with a natural aptitude for technical leadership. You are communicative and prefer to contribute and share your insights and guidance on the technical path forward in a humble manner. You see opportunities and are not afraid to challenge others, while, like everyone else at StickerApp, you value creating and growing together.
You have experience coding in technologies and frameworks such as Svelte, Svelte Kit and Typescript. You should also have experience working with optimisation, building smart web pages with a high ranking on Google PageSpeed, delivering content optimised for both search engines and visitors. E -commerce and its other challenges, such as conversion and a smooth checkout process, is also a big plus to have knowledge within. Experience working with vector graphics, SVG, PDF, AWS Services, Vercel and similar technologies is also a positive.
More about StickerApp
At StickerApp they like to have fun, and being curiously creative is something they highly value. No matter your role at StickerApp, you're just as important. Being a part of StickerApp means you're the kind of person that asks "why not", instead of "why". One of those who doesn't back away from a challenge, and is just as excited as them at what pace at which StickerApp is growing.
You will be based at StickerApp's head office in Lomma, with the possibility to work from home two days a week. During the first period of introduction however, they need you to be working on-site. The position is full-time with a 6 months probationary employment.
