Team Managers to UI App and UI Web team
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Umeå Visa alla bankjobb i Umeå
2023-07-07
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Umeå
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Lycksele
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leading people and ensuring high performing teams delivering great customer experiences in our digital channels? If yes, then this is a role for you.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Builds trust, creates a positive and inclusive environment, shows interest, respects, cares for others and treats people fairly
• Inspire employees and colleagues, encourages others to deliver at their best to reach their full potential
• Show courage to take decisions and dares to challenge, try out new things, admits mistakes and learns from them
• Align your work and the team's contribution to the bank's direction and strategy
• Contract and vendor management within your team
• HR related activities for your employees (approx. 15 team members) such as performance development, salary reviews and competence development
• Work with other Team managers to ensure your organization is setup to support the execution of the committed roadmap
• Operational finance for planning and follow up, such as staff costs, consultants, education etc.
• Operational workforce planning and optimization
• Support your cross functional team in continuously improving Agile methodologies and ways of working
• Defining clear responsibilities and priorities for your team members
• Ensuring continuous development of your own leadership skills
• Exercising coaching methods as part of your leadership style
• Ensuring a sustainable work climate and sustainable employees
• Building a diverse team and ensure prerequisites for a high level of team spirit and engagement
What is needed in this role:
• Experience from being a leader with personnel responsibility
• Business mindset and solid understanding of customer experience and technologies and how they enable channel transformation
• Experience in Agile development and change management
• Strong collaborating, networking, and communication skills to ensure high performing teams
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture.
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers.
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment.
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career.
• Flexible working options.
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html).
Join our team and...
Be part of a cross-national, skilled, and ambitious team of professionals, who jointly deliver a wide spectrum of business-critical products and services to our customers.
You will play an important role in making the bank even more digital and sustainable. If you are motivated to create digital possibilities and make a real difference to our customers, you should work with us. We offer a friendly atmosphere where collaboration and teamwork are key to successful deliveries.
As a manager, I like to get things done and move forward and my main goal is to help you succeed in your role and make sure our teams continuously learn and grow at the same time deliver on targets. I expect you to take a lot of responsibility, be curious and contribute to the team by sharing your knowledge and expertise with others. You will have a key role in our team!" Jennie Bylund, Head of Digital Solutions Sweden, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.08.2023.
Location: Umeå or Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Jennie Bylund, jennie.bylund@swedbank.se
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Jennie Bylund jennie.bylund@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7947538