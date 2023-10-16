Team Manager IT Compliance
2023-10-16
At Axis Communications we are passionate about delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world. We are looking for a team Manage for IT Compliance.
Who is your future team?
We are growing the IT Governance department and one of the first steps is to bring in a skilled manager for the IT Compliance team.
The IT Governance department is part of Information Systems where we manage core IT systems, infrastructure as well as a chunk of our structural capital. The responsibilities for IT Governance are broad and our goal is to guide technical and compliance matters. To achieve this, we use tools such as compliance frameworks, auditing, architectural and organizational expertise as well as administrative support. The IT Compliance team will mainly focus on compliance and auditing both as performers and maintainers of control frameworks. The team is also responsible for being a knowledge center and drives IT Compliance related activities.
The role:
As team manager for IT Compliance there are a few different areas of responsibility. First and foremost, you are a manager for a small and highly skilled team that includes staff and budgeting. You trust, nurture, and develop each member as well as build a cohesive effective unit.
Together with the team you will keep on building and evolve our ways of working and sets strategies. IT compliance is an area that receives more focus every year and this team is a key component to help the us do things the right way.
To reach our goals, you will work in collaboration with several different parts of the company. The focus for this team is compliance and that includes a solid business understanding to make this happen in a way that still promotes a fast-paced innovative environment.
Who are you?
We think you have experience as a manager and team developer. You are used to navigate somewhat larger organizations. You know that your success comes from your team.
We think you are familiar with privacy, governance and compliance from an IT perspective and can identify how we utilize them in effective ways.
You have experience as a manager and leadership including leading and managing personnel.
Relevant traits and experience:
* Experience as leader or manager.
* Familiarity with IT, auditing or similar.
* Business oriented
* Understanding of corporate compliance matters, regulatory risks, best practices, and stakeholder engagement.
* Ability to intellectually move between high level and details.
What can Axis do for you?
In addition to all the exciting things I've described above, we can offer you an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products to our customers at a workplace where we truly care about our employees and their success. We are proud of our fantastic culture that is characterized by openness, curiosity, trust and honesty and that we always walk the talk.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We will call for interviews continuously throughout the application time.
For questions, please contact recruiting manager, Tobias Viktorsson
